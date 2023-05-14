Foster & Motley Inc. Has $453,000 Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in KLA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,506 shares of company stock valued at $15,198,446 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Stock Up 0.4 %

KLA stock opened at $386.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $429.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $379.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.43. The firm has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.26.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

