Foster & Motley Inc. Has $577,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $155.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.55. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $160.99. The stock has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

