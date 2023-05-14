Foster & Motley Inc. Invests $492,000 in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 485.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $51.14.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $350,443.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $350,443.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BWA. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also

