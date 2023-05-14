Foster & Motley Inc. Invests $516,000 in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 45,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,178,977,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,483,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 203,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.87. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $43.89.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

