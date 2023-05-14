Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,860 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 7,333 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,909,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $761,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,798 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 202.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,044 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,227,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $190,656,000 after acquiring an additional 866,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $24.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.44. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $34.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 2,465,483 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,955,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BEN. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.55.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

See Also

