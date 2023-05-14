Foster & Motley Inc. Makes New $624,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,031,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,033 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 202,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 56,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:GOVT opened at $23.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

