Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,176,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 416.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 555,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,981,000 after purchasing an additional 19,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUB opened at $104.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.19. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.45 and a 1-year high of $105.50.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

