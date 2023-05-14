Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 422 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the third quarter worth about $390,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 4.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 9.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 76.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.27.

PII opened at $104.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.53. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $123.87.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. Polaris had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.29%.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

