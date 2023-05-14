Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 462 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZD stock opened at $62.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 108.12 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.14 and a 52-week high of $94.58.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.54 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 4.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

