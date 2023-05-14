Foster & Motley Inc. Takes $393,000 Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 76,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG stock opened at $128.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $172.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.55.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

