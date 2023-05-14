Foster & Motley Inc. Takes Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $106.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.49. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.78 and a 1 year high of $139.47.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.79.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

