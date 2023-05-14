Foster & Motley Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,788 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPX. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,998 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 116.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,113 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 15,115 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 50.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 34.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,184 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 14,544 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,787 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 0.2 %

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $62.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.64. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $74.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.56.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

