Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) vs. Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) Head-To-Head Review

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) and Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.7% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.2% of Frederick County Bancorp (MD) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Cincinnati Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cincinnati Bancorp and Frederick County Bancorp (MD), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and Frederick County Bancorp (MD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Bancorp 10.36% 3.92% 0.60% Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 11.41% N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and Frederick County Bancorp (MD)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Bancorp $13.78 million 2.83 $1.65 million N/A N/A Frederick County Bancorp (MD) $18.62 million 3.11 $2.96 million N/A N/A

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Cincinnati Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frederick County Bancorp (MD) has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) beats Cincinnati Bancorp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cincinnati Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal banking, lending, and business banking services. It operates principally through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cincinnati Federal. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

About Frederick County Bancorp (MD)

(Get Rating)

Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Frederick County Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and commercial enterprises in the Frederick County, Maryland. It offers deposit products, including personal checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts; and business checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company provides home equity, home equity fixed rate, mortgage, installment, vehicle, and unsecured loans, as well as home equity line of credit and lines of credit; and commercial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, and real estate finance. It also offers cash management services comprising automated clearing house, wire origination, remote deposit capture, and zero balance account services. In addition, the company provides mobile deposit capture, overdraft protection, debit and credit card, automated teller machine, and night depository services; and business courier and merchant processing services, as well as online banking and bill pay services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.