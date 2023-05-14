FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG) Shares Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,244 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter.

FAUG opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $313.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

