FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN) Shares Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,152 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 584,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,116,000 after acquiring an additional 249,646 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Stock Down 0.1 %

FJUN stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.23.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

