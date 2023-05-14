Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Short Interest Down 15.9% in April

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 224,300 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the April 15th total of 266,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Fury Gold Mines Stock Performance
Shares of Fury Gold Mines stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $77.01 million, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.91. Fury Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $0.75.
Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Fury Gold Mines from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.
About Fury Gold Mines
Fury Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It operates the Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, and Eau Claire projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
