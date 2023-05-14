FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Aptose Biosciences Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Aptose Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.47). The consensus estimate for Aptose Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share.

Shares of TSE:APS opened at C$0.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.82. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of C$0.60 and a 12 month high of C$1.48.

Aptose Biosciences ( TSE:APS Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:APTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15).

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

