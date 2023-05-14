FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) Issued By National Bank Financial

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Wednesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.37. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$37.96 and a 52 week high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( TSE:BEI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C($0.48). The company had revenue of C$128.77 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.097 dividend. This is an increase from Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

