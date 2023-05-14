FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Issued By Raymond James

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) – Raymond James lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$203.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$211.20 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 9.38%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.83.

Shares of INE stock opened at C$13.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 405.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.39. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$12.63 and a 52 week high of C$20.46. The company has a market cap of C$2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.02, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.35.

Innergex Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

