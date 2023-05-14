FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Minto Apartment Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.83.

Minto Apartment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 30th will be given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

