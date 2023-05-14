FY2023 Earnings Forecast for InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Issued By National Bank Financial

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of InterRent REIT in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get InterRent REIT alerts:

InterRent REIT Price Performance

InterRent REIT has a 52 week low of C$7.31 and a 52 week high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT Dividend Announcement

InterRent REIT Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

(Get Rating)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.