FY2023 Earnings Forecast for InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Issued By National Bank Financial

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of InterRent REIT in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.
InterRent REIT Price Performance
InterRent REIT has a 52 week low of C$7.31 and a 52 week high of C$10.19.
InterRent REIT Dividend Announcement
InterRent REIT Company Profile
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).
