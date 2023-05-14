FY2023 EPS Estimates for Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Lifted by Atb Cap Markets

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Bird Construction in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$657.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$642.04 million.

BDT has been the topic of several other research reports. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

BDT stock opened at C$8.54 on Friday. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$5.74 and a one year high of C$9.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$459.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

