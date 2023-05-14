Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,223,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Gartner by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.86.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

Gartner Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 3,471 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.16, for a total transaction of $1,215,405.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,249.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 3,471 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.16, for a total transaction of $1,215,405.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,249.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total value of $292,073.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,941 shares of company stock valued at $8,611,320. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:IT opened at $310.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $312.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $358.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

See Also

