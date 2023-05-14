GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of GATX in a report released on Tuesday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for GATX’s current full-year earnings is $6.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GATX’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GATX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Sidoti assumed coverage on GATX in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $111.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.45. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $84.96 and a fifty-two week high of $118.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. GATX’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GATX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GATX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,697,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GATX by 51.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,077,000 after buying an additional 151,621 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in GATX by 803.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,315,000 after buying an additional 131,882 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in GATX by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 382,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,677,000 after buying an additional 75,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in GATX by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 119,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,729,000 after buying an additional 58,666 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

