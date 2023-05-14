Genius Sports Limited Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Genius Sports in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Genius Sports’ current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Genius Sports’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.26 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. Genius Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GENI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Genius Sports stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52. Genius Sports has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

