Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $8,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 105.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,896,000 after acquiring an additional 368,252 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 20,771.1% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 311,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Genuine Parts by 276.8% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 356,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,276,000 after purchasing an additional 262,102 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genuine Parts Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPC. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE GPC opened at $170.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.24. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $125.55 and a 12-month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Further Reading

