Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,923 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 38.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 41.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 35.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 29.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

GIL opened at $30.69 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.22.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $702.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 27.41%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.