Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gray Television in a report released on Tuesday, May 9th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Gray Television’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Gray Television from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $7.60 on Friday. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Gray Television had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 4,829.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

