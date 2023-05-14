Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GPEAF opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.22. Great Portland Estates has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

