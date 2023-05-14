Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Great Portland Estates Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GPEAF opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.22. Great Portland Estates has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64.
Great Portland Estates Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Portland Estates (GPEAF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.