GSI Technology (GSIT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GSI Technology Stock Up 210.4 %

GSIT stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. GSI Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $125.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSI Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSIT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of GSI Technology by 75,282.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 29,360 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GSI Technology by 167.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in GSI Technology by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSI Technology in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

