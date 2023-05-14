Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($1.38) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Guardant Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.38) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.02). The consensus estimate for Guardant Health’s current full-year earnings is ($4.56) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Guardant Health’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.89) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.23) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GH. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Guardant Health Stock Down 2.7 %

GH opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average of $32.67. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.82. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $126.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 145.61% and a negative return on equity of 242.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,915,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,925,000 after buying an additional 74,247 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,607,000 after buying an additional 2,110,240 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,354,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,171,000 after buying an additional 247,486 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Guardant Health by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,515,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Guardant Health by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,702,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,322,000 after purchasing an additional 108,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $224,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,238 shares in the company, valued at $53,587,573.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $224,890.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,587,573.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amirali Talasaz acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,893,845 shares in the company, valued at $48,596,062.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

