Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV) to Release Earnings on Monday

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Performance

HOFV stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.88.

Get Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price target on Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment from $66.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 49,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the first quarter worth $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 445.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 69,201 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 225.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 80,305 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 146.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 47,368 shares during the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.