Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV) to Release Earnings on Monday

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Performance
HOFV stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price target on Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment from $66.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.
