HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 15,551 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 127.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,780 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 55,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 321,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 75,246 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 45,049 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -52.60%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

