HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 3,920 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,380,000 after buying an additional 3,502,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 337.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,332,000 after purchasing an additional 796,841 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,301,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,831,000 after purchasing an additional 483,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,622,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP opened at $109.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.49 and its 200-day moving average is $108.24. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $119.86.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

