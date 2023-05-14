HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 111.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.66. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

