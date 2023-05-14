HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 100.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

NVO stock opened at $171.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $387.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $172.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

