HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 1,816 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ITW stock opened at $228.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.45 and a 200-day moving average of $229.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37. The stock has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

