HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 2,110 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 174.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $68,701,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,830,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.18, for a total value of $40,426.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,445.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,942 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Robert W. Baird raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BNP Paribas raised ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.47.

NYSE:NOW opened at $455.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $521.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $427.00. The company has a market cap of $92.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.24, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

