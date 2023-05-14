HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 406 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 133.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 35 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,140.00 to $2,240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,970.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG stock opened at $2,045.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2,077.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,765.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1,602.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,790 shares of company stock worth $33,073,075. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

