HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 7,152 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,686 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDB. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $67.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.38. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $71.76.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5935 per share. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

