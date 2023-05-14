HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 156.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,426 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 23.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 573,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,475,000 after purchasing an additional 378,590 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 470.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 52,963 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DVN stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.42. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.68.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.