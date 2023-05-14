HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Instruments Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $161.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.11.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.