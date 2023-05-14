HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 284.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,872 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Applied Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Applied Materials by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Applied Materials by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.5 %

Applied Materials stock opened at $116.09 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $125.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.31.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

