HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $892,000 Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 212.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,964 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Amcor by 29.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Amcor by 16.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Price Performance

NYSE:AMCR opened at $10.30 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

