HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $919,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $89.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.06 and its 200-day moving average is $88.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $95.11. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

