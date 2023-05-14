HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 110.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 49.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.95.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,213,614.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $195.79 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 24.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

