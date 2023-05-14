HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,504 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube acquired 2,000 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $55,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,658.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $25.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $38.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on S&T Bancorp from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

See Also

