HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.21.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $199.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.23. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.