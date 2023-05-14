Head-To-Head Analysis: Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) versus Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO)

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) and Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fusion Fuel Green and Rice Acquisition Corp. II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A $27.88 million N/A N/A Rice Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $4.07 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A N/A Rice Acquisition Corp. II N/A -17.93% 1.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fusion Fuel Green and Rice Acquisition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Fuel Green 0 1 1 0 2.50 Rice Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fusion Fuel Green presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 223.13%. Given Fusion Fuel Green’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fusion Fuel Green is more favorable than Rice Acquisition Corp. II.

Risk & Volatility

Fusion Fuel Green has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rice Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.5% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Rice Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Rice Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fusion Fuel Green beats Rice Acquisition Corp. II on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

