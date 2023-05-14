Head to Head Analysis: Toast (NYSE:TOST) & AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY)

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) and Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.7% of AcuityAds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of Toast shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of AcuityAds shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Toast shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for AcuityAds and Toast, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AcuityAds 0 0 5 0 3.00 Toast 0 9 8 0 2.47

Risk and Volatility

AcuityAds currently has a consensus target price of $3.43, indicating a potential upside of 136.45%. Toast has a consensus target price of $22.63, indicating a potential upside of 16.09%. Given AcuityAds’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than Toast.

AcuityAds has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toast has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AcuityAds and Toast’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AcuityAds $121.04 million 0.68 -$580,000.00 ($0.01) -145.00 Toast $2.73 billion 3.76 -$275.00 million ($0.65) -29.98

AcuityAds has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Toast. AcuityAds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toast, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AcuityAds and Toast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcuityAds -1.39% -5.84% -4.46% Toast -10.03% -24.30% -15.69%

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Unites States, Canada, and Europe and Other. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Toast

Toast, Inc. operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader. It also provides kitchen display system software that connects the front of the house with the kitchen staff; multi-location management software, which allows customers to manage and standardize their operations and configure menus; xtraCHEF that provides back-office tools; and Toast Flex for Kitchen, a larger format mountable piece of hardware that can be used as a kitchen screen. In addition, the company offers Toast Online Ordering & Toast TakeOut app, a software-based platform that provides restaurants to take off-premises orders directly through their branded website; First-Party Delivery services for restaurants to manage a fleet of drivers, and customize delivery hours, zones, fees, and minimum ticket sizes; Toast Delivery Services, which enables restaurants to utilize a partner network of delivery drivers; and Toast Delivery Partners services. Further, it provides loyalty programs and gift cards; payroll and team management products; business owner policy insurance and restaurant-specific add-ons; payment processing solutions; loans advanced to restaurants; purchase financing; reporting and analytics solutions; Toast Partner Connect that allows customers to discover, select, and connect their restaurant to its partners; and bi-directional APIs. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

